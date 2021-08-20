Stir after faithful stopped from erecting hundika

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A strong protest emerged at Karimpalikkara and nearby areas on Thursday after the district administration blocked the attempts of the Church officials and the faithful to construct a hundika in front of the cupola, which fell within the premises of the under-construction Vizhinjam port.

The Church officials and the government had already reached an agreement to relocate the cupola, which the government said was erected in ‘purambokku land’, for the port project in return for alternative land. The government reportedly had scouted land for the same, but did not take any steps to hand over the land, said Kovalam MLA M Vincent.The issue began on Wednesday when a group of people, who came for prayers, began constructing the basement to erect the hundika.

Getting to know about this, the district administration on Thursday deployed a large contingent of police and prevented the people from reaching the spot. The matter soon precipitated into a potential law-and-order issue as the crowd swelled in no time. The City Police Commissioner and the District Collector reached the place and tried to reason with the protestors asking them to stop the construction in the ‘purambokku land’. However, the agitators did not pay any heed initially.

MLA Vincent said the state government could have easily handled the matter had they relinquished their egos and worked with all the stakeholders. “The Church had agreed to hand over the land and relocate the structures provided the government gave them alternative land. The government is yet to do that and that’s why this episode took place,” he said. Later, the Collector, City Police Commissioners and the Church officials held a meeting where it was decided to maintain the status-quo till August 26.