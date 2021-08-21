STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Behold this Onam’s festivities, virtually

From the arrival of Mahabali to making pookkalam and Pulikkali, Malayalis are bringing the full spirit of Onam to the virtual space this time. 

Published: 21st August 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:57 AM

A family drawing pookolam on the eve of Onam at Annanur

A family drawing pookolam on the eve of Onam (File photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From the arrival of Mahabali to making pookkalam and Pulikkali, Malayalis are bringing the full spirit of Onam to the virtual space this time. 

With families, schools, colleges and offices keeping their affairs virtual, many have been thinking of unique ways to reinvent the festivities. Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees in the state, is conducting various competitions like Onam-related essay competitions and photography contests for IT employees and their families. 

“Since most of the employees are working from home and are with their families, we thought of celebrating Onam virtually this time,” says  Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidhwani. The contests include Onakkurippu for children, a photography contest for families and more. Results will be announced at the end of this month. 

Kerala Tourism is conducting a virtual Global Floral Carpet design. “The pookkalam competition will boost the spirit of the people who are confined to their homes. The folk artists will also get exposure through this,” said a Kerala Tourism official. The Ayyanthole Desham Pulikkali team of Thrissur will be bringing Pulikkali online this year by associating with other Pulikkali teams. 

“Last year, we did a one-hour live Pulikkali performance on the Facebook page of the Sangatana Samiti. Nearly 16 Pulikkali artists performed from their houses. This year too, we are planning to perform adhering to Covid protocol,” said Sreekrishnan, secretary of the team. 

Onam
