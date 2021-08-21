Capital records 835 new Covid positive cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Friday reported 835 new Covid positive cases The test positivity rate is 9.9 per cent which is lower than the state average of 16.94. A total of four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,096 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 9,433 patients are still under treatment in the district. Among the total positive cases, 811 persons have been infected through the local transmission. Of these, one person is a health worker. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 30,925.