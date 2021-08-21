Feast and payasam for Covid patients

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since many Covid patients are going to be deprived of a grand Onam celebration this year, the corporation is planning to serve payasam to the patients under care at its quarantine centres. There are a total of around 1,000 patients across 12 CFLTCs in the district.

Works standing committee chairman and LDF parliamentary party leader D R Anil said that the civic body has asked Kudumbashree units to prepare special meals with payasam for patients on Thiruvonam Day. “We are doing our best to ensure that those recuperating from Covid also get to celebrate Onam,” said Anil.

Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator K R Shaiju said they have directed the units to prepare special meals for the patients. “It’s not possible to serve proper sadya in banana leaves because of the pandemic situation, so we will be serving meals with payasam. We will finalise the plan on Friday,” said Shaiju.