Former bureaucrat creates ripples with art

The exhibition was inaugurated by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Majority of them have been painted over the past 18 months during the pandemic.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan admiring the paintings of Lizzie Jacob at Suryakanti Art Gallery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lizzie Jacob, former state chief secretary, is offering a solo exhibition of her paintings titled ‘Waves in Silence’’ at the Suryakanti Art Gallery at Sasthamangalam here. It is her fifth solo expo where she is showcasing 33 paintings, all oil paintings done over the past three years. The first exhibition in the Suryakanti Art Gallery after the long shut down under the pandemic, is open to the public until August 30. 

The exhibition was inaugurated by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Majority of them have been painted over the past 18 months during the pandemic. Lizzie Jacob has engaged with art and artist promotion through Suryakanti, a public charitable trust she created. She had dabbled in painting even when she led a busy schedule as a bureaucrat. “The Waves of Silence 2021 exhibition draws out the artist through a variety of colour spreads that carry the viewer into a world of fantastical realities. Many of these paintings created in the mood of silent solitude of the Covid -19 help to overwhelm the sense of isolation and energize the human spirit”, said Lizzie Jacob.

Lizzie Jacob was attracted to art from her very early years. Starting with participation in art competitions and art shows in her young days Lizzie Jacob picked up formal training in art from Colorado State University USA. She served as a member of the executive committee of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. 
She has been inspired by thoughts of art as inseparable from ordinary life’s ways and believes that art is an integral part in everyone’s life. Lizzie has therefore always tried to integrate concern for art in everyday life and that passion vigorously continues in her. 

