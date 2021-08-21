Governor Khan surprise guest on Neelan’s 75th birthday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to his old colleague and JD (S) national general secretary A Neelalohitadasan Nadar to wish him on his 75th birthday. The Governor visited Neelalohitadas at the latter’s residence at Nellimoodu and spent time with Nadar, wife Jameela Prakasasm ex-MLA and close relatives.

Khan recalled the old days when the two had worked together. Both Arif Mohammad Khan and Neelalohitadas were members of Lok Sabha during 1980-84. Khan was a Congress MP then, but, he joined the alliance against Congress, protesting Congress’s stand in Sha Banoo case. Neelalohitadas was a state leader of Janata Dal and a minister in E K Nayanar cabinet when VP Singh-led ministry in which Khan was a member came to power in 1989.