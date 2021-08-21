Man stabs 58-year-old wife to death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 58-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at Sreeyettu near Edava on Friday morning. Sidiq, 64, was arrested by Ayiroor police following Shanida’s death. The police said the couple used to quarrel regularly and that culminated in the murder. Shanida was stabbed in the stomach and neck around 5.30am.

Hearing the cries, the neighbours informed the police and they shifted her to Varkala Taluk Hospital. However, she could not be saved. The police said the couple had a strained relationship and they regularly picked up quarrel.

Their second daughter Sumi had committed suicide six months ago, and after that the relationship of the couple further deteriorated. The body has been shifted to the Medical College for autopsy. Shanida is survived by two children, Soofi and Suji.