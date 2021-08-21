Potholes turn a nightmare for motorists

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Motorists who commute from Balaramapuram to Kaliyikkavila on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border are at the receiving end due to the pathetic condition of the pothole-filled road. Many accidents occurred in this stretch recently when the vehicles tend to avoid the potholes. Though the National Highways Authority of India approved a fund of Rs 50 lakh for immediate repair works, the works have not yet started as no contractor turned up when the PWD invited tender this month. According to PWD, it will go for re-tender next week to expedite the work.

The highway stretch from Pravachamabam to Kodinada, near Balaramapuram, was developed earlier this year by the state government by widening it to 30 metres with a median and footpath. When the vehicles come from Thiruvananthapuram, they had to negotiate the potholes once it crosses Balaramapuram junction.

Suresh Kumar P, a trader who travels frequently on the stretch with his two-wheeler, said the entire way is in a dilapidated condition and many fell on the road during the night while negotiating the potholes. “None of the people’s representatives are aware of the welfare of people. Just before the assembly elections, local legislators had expedited the repair work as an eyewash to secure votes. However, the roads were eventually damaged at several places since May. Many motorists also suffer back pain due to the bumpy ride,” he said.

The NHAI approved a fund of Rs 50 lakh for repairing it by dividing it into two stretches. Of which, Rs 25 lakh for Aralummoodu to Amaravila and Udiyankulangara to Kaliyikkavilai. However, PWD officials said the state government has submitted a proposal to NHAI seeking approval to sanction Rs 25 crore for repairing the entire stretch as a permanent solution. “The amount sanctioned now will be only sufficient for covering the potholes. It will be only a temporary relief. In order to make the entire stretch motorable, the NHAI needs to sanction Rs 25 crore to maintain the road for a long term. The proceedings are on. We are moving ahead to re-tender next week so as to ensure the contractor would turn up to take up the road repair works immediately, “ said C Jyotheendranath, executive engineer, PWD (NH).

The Karamana- Kaliyikkavila road is still considered as NH66, and hence the state government needs to get approvals from NHAI. Once the development of NH66 bypass from Kazhakootam to Karode is completed, the Karamana- Kaliyikkavila road will become a state highway.