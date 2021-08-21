STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Onam, read for the Kudumbashree market!

The district mission is organising a three-day fair as part of Onam at all its community development societies (CDS) in the district adhering to the Covid protocol.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:57 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Organic farm produce and a range of other products manufactured by micro-enterprises of the Kudumbashree Mission, like pickles, snacks, curry powders, honey, apparel and bamboo craft have been showcased at the annual Onam market organised by the district Kudumbashree Mission.

The district mission is organising a three-day fair as part of Onam at all its community development societies (CDS) in the district adhering to the Covid protocol. “Amid the uncertainty owing to the pandemic, over 2,000 micro-entrepreneurs under the mission have pinned their hopes on the annual Onam markets to overcome the losses incurred. Currently, 74 onam markets have been set up across the district,” said K R Shaiju, district coordinator, Kudumbashree.

Social distancing norms and sanitising facilities are available at the expos. “Apart from providing pesticide-free vegetables and fruits grown at joint liability farming groups and food products made by the micro-entrepreneurs at reasonable rates, the market will also fetch the group members a good income. Kudumbashree is expecting to do at least Rs 1crore worth of business from these local markets,” said Shaiju.

Onam fairs are also underway at the Putharikandam Maidan in association with Supplyco, where all kinds of products are being provided at reasonable rates. Asha S, Kudumbashree block coordinator of Parassala and Neyyattinkkara says, “Pickles, which are an important element of Onasadya, is in high demand this season. Though monthly markets are being held at various CDS, the sales were affected due to the pandemic restrictions. But, the annual Onam market is getting a good response and has a lot of takers for the products.”

Around 11 Kudumbashree units in the district have also supplied banana chips and other Onam snacks to be added to the Onam kits that will be distributed to ration card-holders. The district-level Onam Mela was inaugurated at Venjaramoodu KSRTC bus stand by G R Anil, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies. Pickles, manufactured by a Kudumbashree unit at Vamanapuram were also launched at the function.

Online shopping fete begins
Kudumbashree Onam Utsav, the online shopping festival that sells quality household products has been launched. More than 800 products have been listed in the portal. “Around 100 products made by the units from the district are also listed,” said Navajith M, district programme manager of marketing, Kudumbashree.

Available till August 31 on kudumbashreebazaar.com

