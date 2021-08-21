Venugopal, son serve music feast to fans

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the Thiruvonam day, singer G Venugopal and his son Arvind surprised their fans with a music feast. The father-son duo launched their music cover series -- ‘Melody Two’ -- on their official social media pages on Friday. New cover songs will be released every fortnight as part of the series on the YouTube channel Hrudayavenu Creations.

“When I sang these songs, they had just my voice. Thirty years hence, my son is giving voice to them alongside me, and it is a father-son duo’s musical feat. Like so many blessings in life, having my son to cover these songs with me is yet another blessing and I am sharing the songs to all my well-wishers and fans, with a prayer on my lips,” said Venugopal.