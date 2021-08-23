Event rental entrepreneurs observe fast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Entrepreneurs in the event rental sector observed a protest fast in front of the Secretariat on Sunday. The protest on Thiruvonam day was in the wake of the severe crisis faced by them since the pandemic broke out, according to office-bearers of the Kerala State Hire Goods Owners Association.

The association’s major demand to the government is to raise the upper ceiling on the number of participants in public programmes and functions to 300. They also request interest-free loans and special economic package for the sector, `25 lakh solatium and government job for the kin of the association members who committed suicide and a waiver on the tax and insurance of vehicles premium used in the sector.

According to state general secretary of KSHGOA T V Balan, the sector had been idle for the past 19 months pushing around 25,000 entrepreneurs and two lakh workers into a big crisis. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the venue and expressed solidarity with the protestors.