Third valuation bid of MBA answer scripts triggers controversy

The Save University Campaign Committee said only two valuations are carried out for PG exams.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alleged move to conduct a third valuation of the answer scripts of three students who failed in Kerala University’s MBA exam, in violation of varsity regulations, has triggered a controversy.The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblowers’ collective, has alleged that the varsity’s move was at the behest of student outfit SFI. The university has refuted the charge and maintained that only a further inquiry has been ordered into the complaint of ‘unfair valuation’ raised by the students.

The Save University Campaign Committee said only two valuations are carried out for PG exams. While the first is conducted by teachers of the respective departments, the revaluation is done by external examiners. A third valuation is carried out only if the difference in marks between the first valuation and revaluation is over 10%.  “The difference in marks in the case of the three students was below 10%. However, there was a move to conduct a third valuation so that the students obtain pass marks,” the Save University Campaign Committee said. 

