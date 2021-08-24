810 new Covid cases detected in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday reported 810 new Covid-19 positive cases The test positivity rate stood at 11.8 per cent which is lower than the state average of 15.63 per cent. A total of six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Besides, 601 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 9,332 patients are still under treatment in the district. Among the new cases, 740 persons have been infected through the local transmission.Of these, five persons are health workers. The total persons under surveillance in the district is 27,363.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Institutional quarantine must for evacuees from Afghanistan
No extensions for US evacuations after August 31 in Afghanistan: Taliban
CBI to conduct zone-wise investigation of post-poll violence cases in West Bengal
BJP calls Congress a 'non-performing asset' for criticising Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline
Head warden of welfare home for boys in Tamil Nadu arrested for sexual harassment
Around 20 people taken ill after drinking polluted water in UP's Kaushambi