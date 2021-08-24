810 new Covid cases detected in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday reported 810 new Covid-19 positive cases The test positivity rate stood at 11.8 per cent which is lower than the state average of 15.63 per cent. A total of six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Besides, 601 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 9,332 patients are still under treatment in the district. Among the new cases, 740 persons have been infected through the local transmission.Of these, five persons are health workers. The total persons under surveillance in the district is 27,363.