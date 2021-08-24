First phase of elephant rehab centre by year end

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of the full-fledged state-of-the-art elephant rehabilitation centre being built with international standards in Thiruvananthapuram will be operational by December.

The work on seven habitats to accommodate elephants, special care centres for baby elephants, veterinary hospital, entrance plaza, administrative block, research and training centre, cafeteria, elephant kitchen, would be completed by September 16 as part of the 100-day action programmes of the LDF government. The remaining work would be completed by December, said Forest Minister A K Saseendran after attending the high-power committee meeting held to review the progress of the work.

The water resources department has been entrusted with the work of preparing guidelines for the check dam to be built at the centre. A 800-meter-long pipeline network and a pump house would be set up as part of the project, while the forest department has sought cooperation of the Local Self Government department to hold the repair of the road leading to the centre.

The existing elephant rehabilitation centre at Kappukadu is being developed as a full-fledged rehabilitation centre with international standards in two phases at 176 ha forest land at an estimated cost of `105 crore. The cost of the project being implemented is mobilised by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. A total of 50 natural habitats surrounded by cast iron net fences would be set up, which would allow elephants roam inside freely as if in their natural habitat.

In addition, special care center for baby elephants abandoned in the forests, sterilized kitchen, study research area, mahout training centre, veterinary hospital, facility for holding autopsy of elephants, cremation place, 40 family quarters for mahouts, dormitory facility, incubation facilities, museum with a plinth area of 16,000 sqft, hall, theatre, virtual interactive facility, audio-visual facilities, 20 cottages for visitors and a hostel with 40 beds would be set up. The rehabilitation centre can accommodate 500 visitors at one go.

