Inebriated man falls from top of Palayam underpass wall, dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old man died after falling off the top portion of the Palayam underpass and onto the road in the early hours of Monday. The deceased, Rajeev of Vembayam, was inebriated at the time of the incident, the police said.The incident took place around 2am when Rajeev and his two friends came near the top of the underpass, close to Martyr’s Column at Palayam, after a booze party.

Rajeev sat on the top of the wall. He lost balance and fell on the underpass road. He suffered serious injuries, especially to the back of his head. His friends as well as autorickshaw drivers who were at the spot rushed him to the medical college hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Cantonment police, which registered a case and launched a probe, said preliminary inquiry did not reveal anything suspicious in his death. The autorickshaw drivers saw Rajeev falling, they said. The deceased had separated from his wife and had been living alone for the past two years.