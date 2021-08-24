New Covid containment zones declared

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second ward of Amboori grama panchayat has been declared as a containment zone while Anthiyoorkonam and Ambanthala areas of the eighth ward of Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat have been declared as micro-containment zones.

District Collector Navjyot Khosa said here on Monday. Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed will be allowed to function and will open between 7am and 7pm. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can remain open till 5pm everyday. Restaurants and hotels can operate only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm. Dine-in and takeaways are not allowed at these areas, the collector said. The public have been asked to purchase essential items from shops closest to their homes. Markets will not be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, the district administration has withdrawn Poonkulam division of Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Nadayara, Thachankonam and Papanasam wards of Varkala municipality from the micro- containment zone restrictions.

