Search on for people who abandoned pistol in bus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aryanad police have launched a detailed probe to track down the persons who abandoned a bag containing an air pistol, bullets and documents, including a passport, in a KSRTC bus at Karette near Kilimanoor last week. The documents were of a land deal while the passport was of a deceased woman, a relative of Sudheer Janardhanan, the land owner.

The incident is linked to a robbery case registered at the Aryanad police station earlier against eight persons who forcibly took the bag containing `26 lakh from Sudheer after asking him to come to a secluded place. The police suspect the culprits abandoned the bag to confuse them. They also suspect the German-made pistol, which does not require a licence to possess, belongs to Sudheer.

The conductor had found the bag stashed under the back seat around 8.45pm on Friday when the Kilimanoor-bound KSRTC bus had reached Karette. Since there were no passengers, the conductor searched the bag and found the weapon and documents. The conductor and driver informed the local police which came and seized the bag.

The Kilimanoor police said the case was handed over to Aryanad police. The weapon was handed over for forensic examination and would be submitted in the sub-divisional magistrate court later, said an officer.

The Aryanad police officials said three persons involved in the land deal had been arrested earlier. “They are not involved in abandoning the bag. We will soon nab the persons responsible for it. Sudheer is being interrogated too,” said an officer.

