Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings were prophetic: V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Guru had warned against social evils like dowry long before, said Education Minister V Sivankutty.

“Many of his warnings are now a reality. Guru’s assessment of religion and caste are relevant in the present times. Guru ‘s intervetions helped speed up the Renaissance movement in the state. His vision has answer to several crises in the present times,” he said.

The minister was addressing the Guru Jayanthi celebrations organised by the SNDP Yogam Vaduvoth branch. Union Minister V Muraleedharan participated in the global Daiva Dasakam recital programme organised by the SNDP New Delhi branch as part of the birth anniversary fete. The minister said Daiva Dasakam was a prayer that deeply influences human mind.