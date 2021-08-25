KTU invites applications for PhD programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited online applications under the AICTE Doctoral Fellowship scheme for pursuing a full-time PhD in engineering and technology for 2021-22. Candidates can submit their application form by registering at www.app.ktu.edu.in.

The application should be submitted along with applicable fees and supporting documents as laid down in the notification issued by the AICTE. For applicants belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category, the fee is Rs. 1,000 and for SC/ST/PH category students, the fee is Rs 500. Candidates claiming any reservation should submit valid Caste/Community/NCL-OBC/EWS certificates issued by competent authorities.