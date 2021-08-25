Nanniyode ward 8 declared new containment zone

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The eighth ward of Nanniyode grama panchayat has been declared a containment zone, District Collector in charge and ADM E Mohammed Safeer said here on Tuesday.

Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed will be allowed to function between 7am and 7pm.

Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can remain open till 5pm every day. Restaurants and hotels can operate only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm. Dine-in and takeaways are not allowed in these areas, the collector said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has withdrawn the Valiyathura division of Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Pullayil ward of Pulimath panchayat from the containment zone restrictions.