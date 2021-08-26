Action ordered against cop who assaulted teenager 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state human rights commission has ordered the Thiruvananthapuram Rural district police chief to conduct a detailed probe against Aryanad sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting a Plus one student under the impression that he was an accused in a case. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic also ordered the officer to submit the report after the investigation within four weeks. The order was based on a complaint filed by the student’s father S Arun Ghosh.