Nation’s third conservation lab to come up at Museum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A state-of-the-art conservation laboratory set up at a budget of Rs 1.43 crore will be launched on September 2 by minister of museums Ahamed Devarkovil on Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo premises.

This is the third such lab in the country, with the first two being at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi and also at City Palace Museum, Udaipur. Additional chief secretary Dr V Venu (cultural affairs -archaeology, archives and museum) who was also the former director general of National Museum, New Delhi has envisaged the conservation laboratory here.

The laboratory is equipped with advanced facilities required during conservation treatments such as fume extractors, stereo microscopes, digital microscope, UV light panel, DSLR camera and studio lights for detailed examination and photogenic documentation. It will also house the largest low pressure vacuum suction table that enables treatment of a variety of objects like paintings, manuscripts and documents, textiles under controlled heating, humidification and low vacuum conditions.

S Abu, Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo director told TNIE that the first project undertaken in the laboratory is the conservation of Raja Ravi Varma paintings and others in the collection of Sri Chitra Art Gallery.

“The laboratory will facilitate and monitor the storage and display of the objects under the optimum conditions of light, temperature and relative humidity so that any deterioration in the future will be minimal. Eventually this lab can be developed into a resource centre in South India by adding facilities for scientific research and training in conservation of cultural materials,” said Abu.