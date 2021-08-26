Seventh Art International Film Fest on Aug 27

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever 7th Art Independent International Film Festival will be held from August 27 to September 9. It will showcase around 260 feature films, including 36 from 60 countries. The festival will be held online on the Movie Saints platform.

An international competition category with 15 films will be the highlight of the festival. In addition to this, nine films, including two from Malayalam, will also be screened. The festival will also showcase 17 films, including three Malayalam films, in the short films category. Six films will be screened in the documentary feature section.

The films have been shortlisted by a jury comprising R Sarath (film director), Suresh Unnithan (film director), Rajith Kumar (editor, film director), Vinu Abraham (writer, screenwriter), Boheik Yasin (French-film director), Radhakrishnan (film activist) and Venu Nair (film director & festival director). The jury members will announce the winners of the Golden Cong Award at a press meet on September 10 in Thiruvananthapuram. Visit: 7thArt.moviesaints.com.