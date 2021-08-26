Strict lockdown comes into force in five local body wards from Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict lockdown has been imposed in five local body wards in the district with a weekly infection population ratio of Covid19 spread reaching above eight. The lockdown will be in wards four, five and 10 of Attingal municipality, wards 14 and 20 in Nedumangad municipality and ward 24 in Varkala municipality. The ADM in charge of district collector E Mohammed Safeer said the restrictions would be in effect from Thursday.

Attingal municipality has a weekly infection population ratio of 8:69 in the fourth ward, 8:29 in the fifth ward and 8:6 in the 10th ward. The prevalence rate in Nedumangad municipality is 15:77 in 14th ward, 16.68 in 20th ward and 10:14 in Varkala municipality 24th ward.

Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to open in areas where there is a strict lockdown. The ADM also said the strict lockdown restrictions imposed by the Attingal municipality on the 28th ward had been lifted as the weekly infection population ratio had dropped below eight per cent.

DIST REPORTS 1,700 NEW COVID CASES

T’PURAM: The district on Wednesday reported 1,700 new Covid cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 13.8 percent which is lower than the state average of 19.04. However, the TPR is the highest so far in the district in the last one month. A total of six deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,272 patients recovered from the infection on the day, while 10,101 people are still under treatment in the district. Among the total positive cases, 1,591 persons have been infected through local transmission. Of these, one person is a health worker.