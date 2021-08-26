STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman accuses police of kicking down her fish basket

A female fish vendor on Wednesday raised an allegation against Karamana police, accusing two officers on patrol of kicking down her fish basket while she was engaged in sales.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A female fish vendor on Wednesday raised an allegation against Karamana police, accusing two officers on patrol of kicking down her fish basket while she was engaged in sales. Mariya Pushpam, who was selling fish near Karamana bridge with her daughter, was allegedly subjected to police highhandedness.

Mariya said two sleuths, who came to the spot in their jeep, objected to her selling fish and when she talked back, they kicked down the basket. “They told me that I can call any body to inform about the incident. It was as if they were not worried about the consequences,” she said.

The incident sparked wide protest after people from Valiyathura, Mariya’s place, arrived. The onlookers also joined the protest, following which  senior city police officers intervened and diffused the tension. 
Meanwhile, the police maintained that the allegation was false and they had done nothing wrong. “We managed to get some visuals in which the sub-inspector and another cop can be seen sitting inside the vehicle. They did not go out as alleged by the woman,” said Karamana Station House Officer Aneesh V.

The SHO added that the woman might have dumped the fish on to the ground and later raised a fake allegation against the cops. “The cops only told her to move to another location as she was sitting at the curved portion of the road. They did nothing else,” he said.
 

