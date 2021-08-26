Youth knifes man for refusing to share beedi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly hacking a man who had refused to share beedi with him. Suveesh aka Ani Kuttan of Kovalam was arrested for hacking a 52-year-old man using a knife.

The police said Unnikrishnan, a resident of Nedumam, was attacked on the head on Monday. The accused had asked beedi from Unnikrishnan and the latter did not oblige. Enraged over this, Suveesh barged into Unnikrishnan’s house and assaulted him. The injured Unnikrishnan was shifted to the hospital.