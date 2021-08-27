Digital university extends deadline

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University Kerala (DUK) has extended the deadline for admissions to the first batch of the MTech and MSc programmes to August 28.

The AICTE-approved Master’s programmes offered by DUK are MTech in Computer Science and Engineering with specialisations in Connected Systems and Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security Engineering, and MTech in Electronics Engineering with specialisations in AI Hardware, Signal Processing and Automation.

DUK also offers MSc programmes in Computer Science with specialisations in Machine Intelligence, Cyber Security. Details regarding admission, eligibility, course specialisation, number of seats and online application are available at https://duk.ac.in/admissions2021.