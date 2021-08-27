Law student, two others die in two road accidents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Thiruvananthapuram district on Thursday. An autorickshaw driver and a passenger were killed at Chenthi near Sreekaryam in the morning, while a female student of Thiruvananthapuram Law College died at Chempakamangalam after the car in which she was travelling collided with a police jeep by noon.

The Sreekaryam police said the autorickshaw that was heading towards the Medical College Hospital was rammed by a car that came from the opposite direction at 7.45 am. Autorickshaw driver Rajesh, 42, died on the spot, while passenger Jayachandran, 59, succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital by afternoon. Both were residents of Kazhakoottam and were travelling to the Medical College for conducting dialysis for Jayachandran, who was a renal patient.

“The car was heading from Pongumoodu to Sreekaryam. In the impact of the collision, the autorickshaw lost balance and overturned. That was how the two sustained grave injuries,” said a police officer attached with Sreekaryam station.

The second accident occurred at Chempakamangalam by 11.45 am. The Mangalapuram police said Anaina, a 21-year-old law student and a resident of Sreekaryam, died in the accident. Anaina was sitting in the rear seat of the car, which collided head on with a police jeep belonging to Chirayinkeezhu station.

The police said there were four people in the car, including Anaina. Apart from Anaina, her parents and brother were in the car and they were heading towards Kollam. The police jeep came from the opposite direction.“All the four received serious injuries. Anaina who was sitting in the rear side was grievously hurt. Though they were taken to the hospital, Anaina could not be saved.