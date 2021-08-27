STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Law student, two others die in two road accidents

Auto driver, dialysis patient killed as vehicle collides with car

Published: 27th August 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Thiruvananthapuram district on Thursday. An autorickshaw driver and a passenger were killed at Chenthi near Sreekaryam in the morning, while a female student of Thiruvananthapuram Law College died at Chempakamangalam after the car in which she was travelling collided with a police jeep by noon.

The Sreekaryam police said the autorickshaw that was heading towards the Medical College Hospital was rammed by a car that came from the opposite direction at 7.45 am. Autorickshaw driver Rajesh, 42, died on the spot, while passenger Jayachandran, 59, succumbed to injuries at the Medical College Hospital by afternoon. Both were residents of Kazhakoottam and were travelling to the Medical College for conducting dialysis for Jayachandran, who was a renal patient. 

“The car was heading from Pongumoodu to Sreekaryam. In the impact of the collision, the autorickshaw lost balance and overturned. That was how the two sustained grave injuries,” said a police officer attached with Sreekaryam station.

The second accident occurred at Chempakamangalam by 11.45 am. The Mangalapuram police said Anaina, a 21-year-old law student and a resident of Sreekaryam, died in the accident. Anaina was sitting in the rear seat of the car, which collided head on with a police jeep belonging to Chirayinkeezhu station. 

The police said there were four people in the car, including Anaina. Apart from Anaina, her parents and brother were in the car and they were heading towards Kollam. The police jeep came from the opposite direction.“All the four received serious injuries. Anaina who was sitting in the rear side was grievously hurt. Though they were taken to the hospital, Anaina could not be saved. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accidents
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp