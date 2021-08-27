Live phone-in prog ahead of Plus-I examinations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kite Victers channel will conduct live doubt clearance phone-in programmes on August 27 (Friday) and August 29 (Sunday) exclusively for students who are set to attend the Plus One Board exams in September. The facility has been put in place in the wake of complaints that students have not been provided sufficient time for clearing their doubts.

The phone-in programmes, each of two hours’ duration, will be telecast on Friday at 1.30 pm (Economics), 4 pm (Mathematics) and 6.30 pm (Accountancy). On Sunday, the schedule is: 8 am (Chemistry), 10.30 am (Business Studies), 1 pm (Biology), 3.30 pm (History) and 6 pm (Physics).

On Saturday (August 28) and Monday (August 30), general programmes will be telecast instead of First Bell classes on KITE Victers. Owing to the live phone-in programmes, the schedule of other classes will change accordingly.

“Already, over 80 revision classes and audio books in 21 subjects have been made available on the portal firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in for the benefit of students attempting the Plus One Board examination,” said KITE CEO Anvar Sadath.