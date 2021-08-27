STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senate okays recall of erroneous certificates

Published: 27th August 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special meeting of the Kerala University senate that was held on Thursday is understood to have approved a proposal to amend the varsity statutes for recalling degree, diploma certificates and titles that were erroneously issued.

Students whose certificates will be recalled by the university, will be allowed to reappear for the subjects in which they have failed. The move to amend the statutes came in the wake of 23 students securing pass marks and degree certificates in 2019 through illegal award of moderation marks. 

The senate expressed concern over the delay in annulling or recalling the degree certificates issued to the 23 students. The university has maintained that the new amendment for recalling certificates will not have retrospective effect and will be applicable only for new cases.

A few senate members pointed out that delay on the part of the university in getting degree certificates annulled will help the case of students who have approached the High Court against the cancellation of their certificates. 

As per university rules, the amendments can be fully ratified only in the next meeting of the senate. After approval of the Chancellor (Governor), the new rules will come into effect. 

