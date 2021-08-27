Technopark firm in list of fastest growing private companies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experion Technologies, an IT company headquartered at Technopark here and having a direct presence in the US, has moved up nearly 1,000 places since 2018 in Inc. magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies listing.

According to Inc. magazine, this is for the fourth time that Experion has figured in the list. The company’s growth has resulted in the creation of 400 new engineering jobs this year alone, with plans to add at least another 250 in the coming year. A digital transformation services provider to midsized and large enterprises, Experion Technologies saw a substantial rise in demand for its services during the pandemic and the company has ramped up its hiring since the start of 2020.

