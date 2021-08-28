Containment zones declared

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wards 8 and 10 of Vakkom panchayat have been declared as containment zones. Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed will be allowed to function and will open between 7am and 7pm. Ration shops, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can remain open till 5pm everyday. Restaurants and hotels can operate only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the district administration has withdrawn Ponnumangalam, medical college divisions of Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Pallithura division from the containment zone restrictions.