STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Homestays receive mixed response

Tourist destinations in the district witnessed a good turnout during the Onam season as the government relaxed the strict lockdown restrictions.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Cottages at KTDC Golden Peak Resort at Ponmudi. The hill station received good response from domestic tourists after reopening during Onam | Rep Image

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourist destinations in the district witnessed a good turnout during the Onam season as the government relaxed the strict lockdown restrictions. However, the homestay owners say they received a mixed response as some destinations in the district received only a few tourists.
“During the festival season last year, the tourism sector was shut down. Though we reopened our homestays this year, there was less tourist inflow due to the second wave. There is a slight increase in the number of bookings now and we hope there will be more tourist inflow in the coming days,” said Manoj M P of Ganesh Homestay in Kovalam.

With the tourism sector opening many tourist centres in the district have got a fresh lease of life. While Ponmudi, one of the most favoured hill stations which remained closed for a long time owing to the pandemic, opened to the public and witnessed a fairly good response, beach destinations such as Varkala and Shankhumukham didn’t see much footfall. 

However, Kovalam witnessed a good turnout with many families visiting the beach during the weekend.
“Many tourist spots in the state experienced a huge turnout during holidays. Munnar was one of the most preferred destinations along with Ponmudi. Although there was a huge rush in Marine Drive in Kochi and Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram, there was not much demand for the homestays. However, reopening has brought some respite to the sector,” said Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Society secretary M P Sivadathan.

According to District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Bindu Mani, the decision to reopen destinations has helped tourism stakeholders get their business back on track. “Many people turned up in large numbers to the beach destinations. Other tourist centres such as Veli also witnessed good footfall,” said Bindu.Meanwhile, some homestay owners said they didn’t receive any bookings. Jayaprakash T of Gokulam Homestay said, “We didn’t receive any enquiry or booking this year even though the tourist destinations were open. Only a few homestays in Kovalam got bookings but the majority are closed 
due to lack of business. The licence of homestay facilities has to be renewed but we are still clueless about how to pay the fee.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Homestays
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp