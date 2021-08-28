Massive cleaning campaign in schools ahead of Plus-I exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the first-year higher secondary board exams slated to begin on September 6, the general education department has sought the cooperation of the people to carry out a massive cleaning drive in schools with special focus on sanitisation of classrooms and premises. The examinations will be held at 2,027 centres across the state.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed school-level committees, that were set up for the implementation of online education, to coordinate the cleaning campaign from September 2 to 4.

The committees are chaired by the representative of the local body concerned, with the school principal as the convenor. MLAs have been directed to lead the cleaning drive.

A model exam will be conducted from August 31 to September 4, ahead of the Board examination. The question papers will be made available every morning on the higher secondary portal and students can attend the model exam from home. After the exam, the students can clarify their doubts with teachers in online mode. The minister has convened a meeting of regional deputy directors, assistant directors and district coordinators on Saturday (August 28) at 10.30 am to assess the preparedness for the examination.

Earlier, the higher secondary joint director had held a meeting of chief superintendents of all schools,

The first year higher secondary exam is being held in eight centres in the Gulf, nine in Lakshadweep and six in Mahe. Separate seating arrangements will be provided for children who are Covid positive or under quarantine. Answer-scripts of such students will be collected separately in adherence to Covid protocol.