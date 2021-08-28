STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 Assembly officials test Covid positive

The association wrote to the secretary urging him to suspend the legislative committee meetings.

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 100 staffers of the Legislative Assembly secretariat have been infected with Covid, following which the Kerala Legislature Secretariat Association has urged the Legislative Assembly secretary to adopt strict Covid control measures for the next two weeks. 

The association wrote to the secretary urging him to suspend the legislative committee meetings. The disease spread among the staff after the recent assembly meeting, said the association. The association alleged that despite more than 100 staff and their family members falling sick, the authorities did not take adequate measures to control the spread.

Meanwhile, the office of the legislative assembly secretary said the allegation was baseless. “About 1,750 people are employed in the  assembly complex and out of them only a handful people were infected. After this assembly session, only two were tested Covid positive,” the office said.

2,255 new cases reported in dist

T’Puram : The district on Friday crossed the 2,000 mark of daily Covid cases with new positive cases clocking 2,255. The infection rate which was low in the past few weeks, started rising last week. As people started coming out in large numbers on streets for Onam shopping and visiting tourist places, the infection rate is likely to go up further.  The Test Positivity Rate is 13.9 per cent which is the highest so far reported in the last one month. 

