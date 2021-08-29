IT dept to fast-track development projects for parks in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The department of Electronics and IT has initiated efforts to fast-track the developmental projects undergoing at various IT parks in the state. A high-level meeting of top officials was held in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday to review and assess the ongoing projects in the state.

Biswanath Sinha, principal secretary, Department of Electronics and IT, who presided over the meeting, said a decision has been taken to further strengthen the coordination between IT parks and the department to meet the industry expectations. Kerala IT Parks CEO John M Thomas and senior officials from the IT department and Technopark also attended the meeting.

“The ongoing huge developmental projects in Technopark and Kochi Infopark have attracted more investors and global IT firms to the state. Several companies have already expressed interest in expanding their operations to Kerala and all the infrastructural developments across the IT parks are in line with the requirements of multinationals.