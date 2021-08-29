STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Postponement of BTech exams leaves students in the lurch

The University had scheduled the fourth and seventh-semester supplementary examinations in the forenoon and afternoon sessions.

Published: 29th August 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to postpone the fourth semester BTech supplementary examination, originally slated to begin on August 31, has caused huge resentment among students. The students who are most affected by the decision are those who have completed their BTech course and have supplementary exams of a few semesters left. According to them, the postponement would lead to further delay in passing the course or securing a job.

The University had scheduled the fourth and seventh-semester supplementary examinations in the forenoon and afternoon sessions. “Most of the students who were set to appear for the fourth-semester supplementary examinations also had a few papers of the seventh semester also to be cleared,” said a student of a KTU-affiliated engineering college in the capital. 

“Since the schedule of the examination was so tight, most of us registered only for the S4 examination. Now, by changing the schedule at the last minute, we are unable to appear for S4 or S7 supplementary exams,” the student lamented. 

Meanwhile, KTU officials maintained that the S4 supplementary exam was postponed for the benefit of students who are attending the S7 exams the same day. “Also, a section of the students who have not cleared the internal examination or have inadequate attendance also figure among the supplementary exam candidates. These students have to repeat the course and appear for the exam along with the current batch. But the S4 classes of regular students have not been completed yet,” said a KTU official. Since the varsity found it impractical to conduct two sets of supplementary exams for S4, it was decided to hold it along with the regular exam, sometime in October, varsity officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp