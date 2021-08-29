Postponement of BTech exams leaves students in the lurch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to postpone the fourth semester BTech supplementary examination, originally slated to begin on August 31, has caused huge resentment among students. The students who are most affected by the decision are those who have completed their BTech course and have supplementary exams of a few semesters left. According to them, the postponement would lead to further delay in passing the course or securing a job.

The University had scheduled the fourth and seventh-semester supplementary examinations in the forenoon and afternoon sessions. “Most of the students who were set to appear for the fourth-semester supplementary examinations also had a few papers of the seventh semester also to be cleared,” said a student of a KTU-affiliated engineering college in the capital.

“Since the schedule of the examination was so tight, most of us registered only for the S4 examination. Now, by changing the schedule at the last minute, we are unable to appear for S4 or S7 supplementary exams,” the student lamented.

Meanwhile, KTU officials maintained that the S4 supplementary exam was postponed for the benefit of students who are attending the S7 exams the same day. “Also, a section of the students who have not cleared the internal examination or have inadequate attendance also figure among the supplementary exam candidates. These students have to repeat the course and appear for the exam along with the current batch. But the S4 classes of regular students have not been completed yet,” said a KTU official. Since the varsity found it impractical to conduct two sets of supplementary exams for S4, it was decided to hold it along with the regular exam, sometime in October, varsity officials said.