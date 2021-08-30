STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Technological University to back innovation among differently-abled

The university intends to utilise the competencies of faculty members at the affiliated colleges and the lab infrastructure of the engineering colleges for supporting the initiative. 

Published: 30th August 2021 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Technological University

Kerala Technological University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University has decided to associate with I-YwD (Innovation by Youth with Disabilities) to support innovation and entrepreneurship among differently-abled youth. I-YwD, a flagship programme by the state government, is conceived by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and implemented by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH). 

I-YwD helps differently-abled youth who are passionate and self-motivated to innovate and offers them an inclusive platform to be able to make a difference. The programme assists these youth to overcome the barriers of exclusion and access opportunities and knowledge that enable them to be innovators and entrepreneurs.

The programme, set in a universal learning design, makes it possible for youth with different disabilities to engage and learn about innovation and entrepreneurship. The programme also provides an ecosystem of mentors, buddies, and dedicated consultant staff to help participants navigate the journey.

The programme offers blended learning and networking opportunities with domain experts to help them. 
The university intends to utilise the competencies of faculty members at the affiliated colleges and the lab infrastructure of the engineering colleges for supporting the initiative. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Technological University
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp