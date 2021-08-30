Kerala Technological University to back innovation among differently-abled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University has decided to associate with I-YwD (Innovation by Youth with Disabilities) to support innovation and entrepreneurship among differently-abled youth. I-YwD, a flagship programme by the state government, is conceived by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and implemented by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH).

I-YwD helps differently-abled youth who are passionate and self-motivated to innovate and offers them an inclusive platform to be able to make a difference. The programme assists these youth to overcome the barriers of exclusion and access opportunities and knowledge that enable them to be innovators and entrepreneurs.

The programme, set in a universal learning design, makes it possible for youth with different disabilities to engage and learn about innovation and entrepreneurship. The programme also provides an ecosystem of mentors, buddies, and dedicated consultant staff to help participants navigate the journey.

The programme offers blended learning and networking opportunities with domain experts to help them.

The university intends to utilise the competencies of faculty members at the affiliated colleges and the lab infrastructure of the engineering colleges for supporting the initiative.