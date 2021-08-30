Stamping adalat for defaulters next month

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid crisis has affected stamping of weights and measures in commercial establishments in the state. The periodical stamping by Legal Metrology Department ensures that weights and measures used for transaction and protection conform to technical and legal requirements.

According to the department, less than 20% of establishments using weights and measures defaulted in stamping since October last year.

The state has around 6 lakh enterprises, which range from provision shops to hospitals, which are required to obtain the mandatory stamping for the equipment used for weighing or measuring.

The equipment required to obtain stamping include conventional and electronic balances used in shops and weighing machines in establishments, including hospitals.

In a bid to protect consumer rights, the Legal Metrology Department is planning an adalat to give an option for defaulters to obtain stamping without penalty. The adalat to be held next month can be attended by establishments which defaulted in stamping between October 1, 2020, and June 30 this year.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil recently.

According to the department, the decision to avoid penalty is to help traders and other enterprises which face an unprecedented crisis due to the pandemic. The adalat would be a boon to autorickshaw owners as well.