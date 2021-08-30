STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram: Drive-in Covid vaccination gains popularity, 8,000 receive jabs

The new concept is being hailed by the general public as it does not have to stand in long queues.

Published: 30th August 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s first drive-in vaccination camp launched in the capital by the district administration has received a good response. In ten days, 8,000 people above 18 years of age received the Covid vaccine shots sitting in their vehicles at the Government Women’s

College at Vazhuthacaud. Of them, 4,800 persons received the first dose while 3,200 received the second. Effective coordination between the district administration and the health department has aided the process.
District Collector Navjot Khosa said that vaccination is progressing with the implementation of new ideas and working methods.

The drive-in centre was set up focusing on the benefit to people, she said. The camp enables the vaccine to be given systematically, safely and effectively. During the Onam holidays, 3,700 people received the vaccine in that manner.

The new concept is being hailed by the general public as it does not have to stand in long queues. The district has so far administered 31,08,869 doses of the Covid vaccine, of which 22,44,994 were first doses and 8,63,875 second.

The drive-in camp began on August 19, with the vaccination done through the slots scheduled online. Several counters and help desks have been arranged at the venue for vaccination. Police personnel are also deployed to regulate the entry and exit of vehicles. Officers assigned approach the vehicle and carry out the vaccination procedures. 

Containment zones 

Ward 25 of Neyyattinkara municipality, ward 5 of Manampoor panchayat, ward 6 of Kallara panchayat and ward 17 of Nanniyode panchayat have been declared containment zones,  where strict lockdown restrictions have been imposed.  The restrictions announced in the state on Sunday will apply daily in these areas. Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed are allowed to function in these areas. They are open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can be opened till 5 pm. Restaurants and hotels are open only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm. Dine-in, takeaways and parcels are not allowed. The public should buy goods from shops near their houses. Markets will not be allowed to operate.  E-commerce establishments can operate from 7am to 2pm for delivery.

