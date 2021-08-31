Free water connection to households of differently-abled kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel gesture, the water resources department has decided to provide free water connection to the households of differently-abled children belonging to poor families under the ‘Sneha Theertham’ project. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will launch the initiative, which has been envisaged under the aegis of Engineers Federation of Kerala Water Authority and Rotary International, on Wednesday.

The ‘Sneha Theertham’ project will be inaugurated at the house of a cerebral palsy affected child at Vettucaud where the family members have been collecting drinking water from faraway places. Another differently-abled child belonging to Vanchiyoor will also benefit from the project on Wednesday. In the coming days, more families of disabled children who have already got water connections will get the benefit of the scheme. ‘Sneha Theertham’ will be replicated in the remaining districts in the next six months.

“There are more than 1,000 such families in the state who have to otherwise cough up between `5,000 and`10, 000 for a water connection. Already exorbitant amount is being meted out to the treatment of such children. So the project will be of huge help to such families,” Roshy Augustine said. The inaugural programme will be presided over by transport minister Antony Raju. MP Benoy Viswam will deliver the keynote address and office-bearers of Rotary International will be attending.