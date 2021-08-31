STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Free water connection to households of differently-abled kids

‘Sneha Theertham’ will be replicated in the remaining districts in the next six months.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel gesture, the water resources department has decided to provide free water connection to the households of differently-abled children belonging to poor families under the ‘Sneha Theertham’ project. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will launch the initiative, which has been envisaged under the aegis of Engineers Federation of Kerala Water Authority and Rotary International, on Wednesday.

The ‘Sneha Theertham’ project will be inaugurated at the house of a cerebral palsy affected child at Vettucaud where the family members have been collecting drinking water from faraway places. Another differently-abled child belonging to Vanchiyoor will also benefit from the project on Wednesday. In the coming days, more families of disabled children who have already got water connections will get the benefit of the scheme. ‘Sneha Theertham’ will be replicated in the remaining districts in the next six months.

“There are more than 1,000 such families in the state who have to otherwise cough up between `5,000 and`10, 000 for a water connection. Already exorbitant amount is being meted out to the treatment of such children. So the project will be of huge help to such families,” Roshy Augustine said.  The inaugural programme will be presided over by transport minister Antony Raju. MP Benoy Viswam will deliver the keynote address and office-bearers of Rotary International will be attending.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
differently-abled kids
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp