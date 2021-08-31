Kerala horror: 20-year-old woman, who was stabbed 15 times, succumbs; reports point to 'crime of passion'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 20-year-old woman, who had sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by a man repeatedly at her rented house near Karipur in Valiyamala police station limit, died at the Medical College Hospital on Tuesday early morning.

Surya Gayathri was attacked by a 28-year-old Arun with a knife on Monday afternoon. Soon after the attack, local residents caught him and handed him over to the police. Though the police is yet to verify it, unconfirmed reports said the murder was a case of crime of passion.

The police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack, but added that the accused, a native of Peyad, and the victim have known each other for at least four years. The police sources said Arun was an accused in a few criminal cases.

The victim's mother told the police that the accused had snatched her mobile phone and gold ornaments about four years ago and she had filed a case in this regard with Aryanadu police.

The victim, who got married a year ago and had been estranged from her husband for some time, was living with her parents. Her father said he spotted someone walking past their house quickly and to find out who it was, he went out with the victim. When they returned, the assailant grabbed his wife by her neck and yelled at his daughter, threatening to kill her.

"On seeing the victim, he shouted that he would kill her. Suddenly, he got hold of her and banged her face on the wall and the dining table. Later, he stabbed her multiple times," said a police officer.

The woman had received deep wounds and multiple fractures. Her condition grew worse later and she succumbed to her wounds while undergoing treatment. "She had sustained fractures on her face and head after being banged against the wall and the table. She had about 30 wounds, 15 of them inflicted with a sharp knife," the officer added.

Crime of passion?

Though the police is yet to verify it, unconfirmed reports say the attack on the 20-year-old woman near Nedumangadu was a crime of passion. If true, it could be added to the never-ending list of similar such cases where stalkers end up as cold-blooded murderers. Last month, a 24-year-old dental student, Manasa P V, was shot dead by Nikhil P Raghuthaman, who also took his life, for breaking ties with him.

