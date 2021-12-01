Expo on plastic alternatives 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is gearing up to hold an expo, which will introduce alternative products to root out single-use plastic and disposables. As part of the campaign, the civic body will hold exhibitions at Putharikandam and East Fort in the capital next month. The expo will have around 30 stalls. The corporation has opened registration for those who wish to take part in the expo.

The Union Ministry of Environment has come up with strict order banning plastic carry bags in the country. The civic body has prepared an action plan to enforce the ban. However, the traders and food business operators have requested more time to comply with the ban order as alternatives are yet to be available on a large scale. According to officials, the expo is being organised to address this issue.