Litter keeps tourists away, mass clean-up drive begins Thursday

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government is spending crores of rupees to develop Veli Tourist Village -- the idyllic picnic spot in the capital -- no efforts are being done to maintain the Veli beach which has been battered by rough waves. The accumulated waste on the sandy shore is becoming a huge turn-off for tourists.

It’s been more than a year since the amenities on the beach including the pathway and seating areas got damaged owing to severe sea erosion but no efforts are being made to reinstate the facilities. According to officials, the beach was developed using Tsunami Fund.

With waste management becoming a reeling issue, the tourism department is gearing up to organise a mass beach cleanup on Thursday. A senior tourism official said accumulation of waste is becoming a serious issue at Veli beach.

“Every time the breakwater is opened, tonnes of garbage get accumulated at the beach. The beach remains littered for days as we cannot remove them when it is wet. We wait for the garbage to get dried so that our workers can remove it. This time, we are organising a mass cleaning drive on Thursday involving NSS volunteers from Government Arts College and Kerala University College,” said the official.

The mass cleaning drive would be held from 9am to 1pm. The official said that even hospital waste gets accumulated at the beach.

“The regular cleaning and maintenance of Parvathy Puthanar is the only way to avoid this issue. The Veli breakwater is the only outlet to release the storm water and save the capital from flooding and waterlogging. We need the cooperation of the local body for managing waste at tourist spots and discussions are on in this regard,” said the official.

Despite the increase in the flow of the tourists, little efforts are being taken by the authorities to carry out at least emergency maintenance of the basic infrastructure at Veli beach which has been ruined by heavy sea erosion.

“Previously, the beach area development was carried out by the harbour engineering department using Tsunami Fund. Now, we have asked them to take the estimates to reinstate the facilities. They will be doing it soon,” the official added.