Government should provide quota for differently abled in legislature: Expert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government should enact a law to ensure reservation for differently abled in legislature and local bodies, said SH Panchapakesan, state commissioner for persons with disabilities.

Inaugurating the observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled at Nalanchira, Panchapakesan said as in the case of the SC and ST communities, the differently abled people should also be given representation in local bodies and legislature through the means of reservation.

The commissioner said the Supreme Court in the Anamol Bhandari (through her father) vs Delhi Technological University case had mentioned that the disabled are entitled to the same benefits of the SC and ST communities in reservation for job and education.

Kerala had given birth to several progressive and novel ideas and laws. For instance, Kerala was the first state that promulgated the law which allowed voting rights for all who had turned 18 years. “The Central government brought down the age for voting from 21 years to 18. In the same way, giving reservation for differently abled in the legislature will help in emancipation of a large community, which has been marginalised,” he added.