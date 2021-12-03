LDF govt subverting rule of law in Kerala: K Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has been witnessing deliberate subversion of rule of law by an elected government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president K Surendran has alleged.

Participating in a meet the press programme organised by the Press Club here on Thursday, Surendran said using public money to defend CPM activists accused in the Periya double murder case and the LDF government’s patronage to Popular Front of India (PFI) men responsible for an RSS activist’s murder were proof of lawlessness in the state.

“The government is giving full support to religious fundamentalists and the police are unable to rein in Popular Front activists,” Surendran said. He said the media was kept at bay when a raid was conducted at a PFI office in Karunagapally as the entire exercise was staged. The entire episode was enacted with the silent blessings of the Chief Minister, he alleged.

Surendran said the ‘halal’ issue was not confined to food alone but was a tool used by Islamic fundamentalists to divide people in the name of religion. On the other hand, the Chief Minister is trying to whitewash the efforts of fundamentalists, he added.