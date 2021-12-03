STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panels to overhaul higher education sector start functioning

The heads of the first two commissions met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to brief him on their plan of action. 

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three commissions set up by the government for suggesting reforms in the higher education sector, revamping examination system and overhauling university laws, have begun the process of gathering feedback from various stakeholders. 

The heads of the first two commissions met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to brief him on their plan of action.  The Chief Minister assured all support to the commissions for providing suggestions to modernise the higher education sector.  

Higher Education Minister R Bindu told reporters that the three commissions would submit their reports to the government tentatively by March 31. However, if they require more time for the process, it will be considered given the huge task at hand. 

The seven-member commission to suggest reforms in the higher education sector is headed by Shyam B Menon, former vice chancellor, Ambedkar University, with IIT Madras faculty Pradeep T as the convener. 
While the commission to overhaul university rules is headed by NUALS former vice chancellor N K Jayakumar, MG University pro vice chancellor C T Aravindakumar heads the panel to revamp the examination system.

The commissions held detailed discussions with representatives of the Kerala State Higher Education Council later in the day. They will visit institutions of higher learning in the coming days and interact with a wide cross-section of the academic community as well as the public.

