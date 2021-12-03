STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two 15-year-olds hospitalized in Kerala after hospital staff gave them covid shots instead of preventive vaccines

Published: 03rd December 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two 15-year-old girl students from Aryanadu in the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district had to be hospitalized after the hospital staff administered them Covishield vaccine instead of preventive vaccine to be administered at the age of 15.

The class 10 students had approached Aryanadu Community Health Centre on Thursday, to take the preventive vaccine. However, the medical staff erroneously administered them the covid vaccine. 

Following the incident, the girls were shifted to the Medical College Hospital for monitoring. Their health is so far stable, the medical sources said.

The Aryanadu police said they have received two separate complaints from the parents of the affected students and further action would be taken accordingly. 

