200 days of excuses and confusion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Road Fund Board, Trivandrum Road Development Company Ltd (TRDCL) and the Public Works Department (PWD) seem to be on different pages regarding the reconstruction of the airport road that connects Sankhumugam and the domestic airport. Despite being a key project that can benefit many residents and commuters, it is being delayed indefinitely. The state government had already given administrative sanction to PWD for the reconstruction of the 400m-long road, which was damaged by rough sea and harsh weather.

Recently, TRDCL — the concessionaire managing the CRIP (City Road Improvement Project) — invited tenders for the reconstruction work, creating more confusion. The offline tenders were for executing key maintenance works by milling the existing road, strengthening and reconstructing the 400metre-long four-lane road.

However, a senior official of PWD told TNIE that they are unaware of the tender floated by TRDCL. “The state government has already given an administrative sanction. The road comes under our jurisdiction and the TRDCL is responsible only for its maintenance. If they are going ahead with the reconstruction project, that means we don’t have to do it. We will hold discussions and bring in more clarity to this matter,” said the official.

According to a TRDCL official, they can only begin the reconstruction once the work of the diaphragm wall, which is currently under way, is complete. TRDCL is planning to complete the overlay work of the road in three months. The restoration of the 400-metre four-lane road will be wrapped up in six months. The company taking up the project will be entrusted with rectifying the flaws during the defect liability period, which is 18 months after the completion of the project.

Diaphragm wall delayed

The PWD roped in ULCCS (Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society) in August 2020 to construct a diaphragm wall that will protect the Sankhumugam — airport road from high-intensity waves. The project is being implemented with technical assistance from the Central Road Research Institute for Rs 4.29 crore. However, the adverse weather dealt a huge financial blow to the project and ULCCS lost around `2 crore during cyclone Tauktae, which washed away the entire area that was restored.

“This is a very challenging work as Shankumugham faces the threat of severe sea erosion around the year. We are trying our best to expedite the project. There is huge sediment loss in the area and we have to fill up the project site before beginning the construction of the diaphragm wall. Intermittent rain is creating an unexpected delay,” said the official.

The PWD is aiming to complete the construction of the diaphragm wall by February. “We are hoping for favourable weather so that further delays can be avoided,” said the official. According to experts, a comprehensive study and detailed analysis of the sea erosion at Shankumugham should be conducted.

Local unrest brews

The Airport - Shankumugham Road Samrakshana Samiti is gearing up to move Lokayukta demanding the protection of the road and the Shankumugham beach. The Samiti has already given a representation to the district collector. “The road was sealed almost 200 days ago. The authorities are dragging it on and blaming the delay on adverse weather. We are closely observing the progress, and even when the weather is good, they aren’t working,” said Elias John, convenor of the Samiti.

He said they will appeal to the chief minister, fisheries minister, PWD minister and the chief secretary before going to the Lokayukta. “We want the government to protect the iconic Shankumugham beach.

Even now, scores of people are coming there during evenings, but there are no facilities to welcome them. Reconstruction of the road alone won’t solve the problems. IIT Chennai had earlier recommended mooting beach nourishment to protect Shankumugham beach,” said Elias John. He said the Samiti is planning to launch a notice campaign to sensitise the local people on the delay in finishing the road work. “It is unfair and they have the right to free movement. They can’t keep on barricading a road like this,” he added.