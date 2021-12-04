Kudumbashree launches the second edition of Karuthal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Karuthal’, a product-marketing campaign was launched last year by the Kudumbashree district mission to support the Kudumbashree entrepreneurs and farming groups who suffered heavy losses due to the pandemic. The second phase of the campaign was launched recently and this time, it will reach out to more micro-enterprise units in the district.

The campaign will be carried out through the Kudumbashree network comprising 30,000 neighbourhood groups across 83 community development societies (CDSs). “The will encourage the entrepreneurs and farming groups to focus on production and rejuvenate the enterprises that had faced loss. Through this activity, Kudumbashree would be able to extend better marketing support to them, especially since the shadow of the pandemic is still looming large,” said K R Shaiju, district coordinator, Kudumbashree mission.

“As part of the campaign, products from micro-enterprises units will be selected from multiple micro-enterprises, packed in kits, and distributed to neighbourhood groups (NHGs) at Rs 500 per kit. The kits will be delivered to the NHGs through CDSs and can be bought in instalments. A maximum of 20 instalments is permitted. CDSs will prepare a list of those who need the kits and inform the district mission coordinators,” adds Shaiju.

The Kudumbashree district mission members also highlighted that these activities will help find new markets for Kudumbashree’s products, facilitating better income to the micro-enterprise owners and will help them earn an additional income. The phase II of Karuthal was launched in Kottukal grama panchayat and 500 kits were given to Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups. “Last year, we were able to give 4,500 kits at Rs 700 each. The kits contained value-added products like snacks, curry powders, pickles and vegetables produced by Kudumbashree micro-enterprise units who weren’t able to market their products due to the lockdown.

We will do the same this year,” said Prasanna Kumari S, chairperson of the Kottukal Community Development Society. So far, the campaign has been implemented in five other CDSs as well, including Parassala, Chenkal, Maranalloor, Kanjiramkulam, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. Anu Aravind, block coordinator of Athiyannur panchayat, said around 25 micro-enterprise units are engaged in making the Rs 500 kits. “Last year, we had a turnover of Rs 27 lakh from these products. We are hoping for positive feedback this time too,” she said.